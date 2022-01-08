OGDEN, Utah — If you didn’t know any better, you might think Montana Oltrogge had gotten into a bar fight. She wore a good bruise under her eye for a chunk of Idaho State’s road matchup with Weber State on Saturday, sporting a red mark from a collision with a teammate.
If it bothered her, she only showed it when she came out of the game. She blinked away pain from the eye. Trainers took a look at the injury, trying to ease the discomfort, but it was clear: It wasn’t anything serious.
“I’m more upset that my eyelashes fell out,” Oltrogge said.
Oltrogge proved it by delivering the knockout blow in Idaho State’s 67-66 win over Weber State, nailing the game-winning triple with three seconds left, good for the Bengals’ sixth straight win.
The play wasn’t drawn up for her, not exactly. Down two with 28 seconds left, Idaho State inbounded at halfcourt, where point guard Diaba Konate dribbled the clock down to about nine seconds left. That’s when Oltrogge came up to set a screen — only Konate didn’t use it. She dribbled to her right.
Still, it was enough to bother the Wildcats. Forward Emma Torbert emerged from her drop coverage and jumped to contest the shot, so Oltrogge pump faked and let her fly by. Then she unfurled a triple from the top of the key. Bottom. Idaho State took a one-point lead with three seconds left.
So all the Bengals had to do was procure a stop. On the other end, the Wildcats fed Torbert, who couldn’t hit. Oltrogge stood her ground at the rim. The buzzer sounded and Idaho State won again.
“I saw her coming after Diaba passed it, and I was like, ‘Don’t get blocked,’” Oltrogge laughed. “So I pump faked and it was open, so I shot it.”
That underscored the way Idaho State (8-6, 4-1 Big Sky) closed the game on an 8-3 run, using a 27-point outing from Estefania Ors and a career-best 13-assist showing from Konate to erase a late deficit. It was hardly pretty, not with the way the Bengals lost the rebounding battle and struggled to find stops when they needed them. But with this team, these finishes are less bug and more feature, the product of an experienced team turning things around when it matters most.
“We stayed encouraged,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said. “We hit enough shots down the stretch to win it.”
It wasn’t the first time this season Oltrogge knocked down a crucial triple. Earlier this season, the Bengals trailed by three in crunch time against Carroll College, so Sobolewski diagrammed an elevators door play — where two teammates let her through, then converged for a screen — and Oltrogge knocked it down.
That’s the thing about Saturday’s play, though. When Sobolewski designs a play for Oltrogge, he rarely asks her to do much, just catch and shoot. That’s what she’s best at. So against Weber State, when she maintained the composure to pump fake, relocate the rim and connect, it showed something: Another dimension to her game. An awareness to identify defenses.
“My teammates in practice know how to guard me, so sometimes I have to do that,” Oltrogge said. “I’ve gotten a little bit of practice in practice doing that. I was trying to be as confident as possible.”
The Bengals didn’t always look the part. They held a lead that hovered around three for most of the game, but in the fourth frame, the Wildcats seized a seven-point advantage. Watching them do it was like watching a replay of the same play: Miss, offensive rebound. Miss, offensive rebound. Sometimes Weber State turned them into putbacks. Sometimes they parlayed them into free throws, where the hosts shot 22-for-28. Either way, the effect remained: Idaho State looked exasperated.
It didn’t help that the Bengals played without one of their better rebounders, senior Callie Bourne, who sat out with a sling on her arm. She sustained a shoulder injury last week against Montana State, Sobolewski said, adding that “I don’t anticipate her being back any time soon.” X-rays will reveal more next week, but the injury is significant.
For Idaho State, the good news was that the team’s other injured star, Dora Goles, returned to action. Nursing a finger injury, Goles had sat out the Bengals’ previous two games, hoping that rest would lead to healing. On Saturday, Goles logged nine minutes, checking in for two- and three-minute shifts. Her only stats included one assist, two fouls and one turnover, but that’s an improvement on recent weeks, when she didn’t play at all.
“She should be on the up-and-up now,” Sobolewski said. “She’s got to get in practice a little bit more, get back in the feel of things. She’s just not quite there yet, but she’ll get there. I have a lot of faith in her. She’ll be ready to play a lot here pretty soon.”
Idaho State has found ways to become the Big Sky’s hottest team without her. With Saturday’s win, the Bengals remain in second in the conference, a half-game behind Southern Utah. On Thursday, the Bengals will visit Eastern Washington, which has two wins and sits in the conference cellar.
Before that, though, Oltrogge has an eyelash to fix.
“I already texted my lady,” she said.