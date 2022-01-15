MOSCOW — Before the sunlight could filter out of the glass windows on the sparkling ICCU Arena, it shined on the face of Dora Goles. She looked different. Energized. Comfortable. Idaho State’s veteran guard still sported a bandage on her finger, a reminder of the sprain she suffered a few weeks ago, but even a bad psychologist could tell she felt at ease.
So Goles spent the next two hours proving it. In Idaho State’s 60-56 win over Idaho Saturday afternoon, the Bengals’ eighth straight this season, Goles went places she hadn’t since she sprained her finger: She scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds, splashed one triple, played 28 minutes — all of which were her best numbers since the middle of December, when the injury surfaced.
An 11-point game won’t register as one of Goles’ better games at Idaho State. It won’t come particularly close, not with the career she’s pieced together. Consider the circumstances, though: This was the second game in three days for the Bengals, whose 13-point lead shriveled to as small as two with under a minute left.
That’s where the importance of Goles’ showing begins to materialize.
“It’s just been difficult. I didn’t want to take any shots that would take away from my teammates,” Goles said. “I would just shoot it if I’m open. But today, I felt good. I felt confident. Diaba had some foul trouble, and they needed me, so I was there.”
That’s the thing about this outing from Goles, though. She wasn’t just there. She was there. On Thursday, when Idaho State (10-6, 6-1 Big Sky) topped Eastern Washington, Goles recorded 18 minutes, but she didn’t look to make plays. She let her teammates do that.
On Saturday, though, Goles took control. On one occasion, she drifted to her left and banked in a running floater. On another, she dribbled around an Ellie Smith screen and nailed a 16-footer. On yet another, she slid over to the corner, caught a pass from Smith and cashed a long ball — maybe the most encouraging sign yet that Goles is feeling more and more comfortable.
“I think it came from making the first shot, like, OK, I can do this. I can stop milking this finger and get on with it,” Goles laughed. “It feels completely normal now.”
Goles and the Bengals are making winning feel the same way.
On Saturday, Idaho State did it by spreading the scoring around: Diaba Konate, Ellie Smith and Montana Oltrogge each posted 12 points, helping the Bengals build a wide lead in the third quarter. On one play in the third frame, Goles forced a turnover and pushed the ball in transition. She shoved the ball off to Estefania Ors on the perimeter, who swung a one-more pass to Oltrogge, who did the honors and sank a triple.
That put Idaho State up 11. Moments later, Whitman corralled a loose ball and stuck it back for two. Thirteen-point lead for the visitors.
Only they couldn’t hold it. In the fourth, Idaho used an 8-0 run to trim Idaho State’s lead from 11 to three, threatening to come back with a shade over four minutes to play. The Bengals yielded jumpers, free throws, layups, everything. In a matter of minutes, the defense Idaho State played in the third — when the visitors allowed just six points — grew porous.
So all ISU did was respond with timely baskets. Konate knocked down a triple, her second of the game — and second of the season. Minutes later, she probed around the defense, fishing around for a gap. Then she spotted Oltrogge at the basket. Idaho State stretched its lead back to seven.
From there, it was hardly smooth sailing for the Bengals — Whitman fouled a 3-point shooter with 13 seconds left, helping the Vandals cut it back to two — but the boat steadied. Whitman responded by hitting a pair of free throws, putting the game away. The Bengals posed with a banner, proclaiming them the winners of the Battle of the Domes rivalry.
“This is going to help us a lot,” Goles said. “The more games we have this type of game where it’s close, it’s going to help us in the long run, when the conference tournament comes, when all the games are going to be super close. It’s good for us — as long as we win, it’s good for us.”
“We’re definitely searching for a feeling of some rhythm,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski added. “After going through Oregon, Missouri, Gonzaga, Toledo, some really tough games, we definitely did not have a rhythm. We didn’t have a good feeling about ourselves and how we were playing. So finally, winning a couple games and finding a rhythm has helped us feel better about ourselves.”
Now the Bengals get a chance to keep that feeling rolling. On Thursday, Idaho State hosts Weber State, kicking off a four-game homestand.
By then, Goles will be cleared to remove a few layers of tape from her bandage. That will help her feel even more comfortable. Sunlight doesn’t twinkle into Reed Gym quite the same way it does at ICCU Arena, but if she keeps playing like this, Goles’ smile will glisten even brighter.