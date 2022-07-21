My first mistake was coming wholly unprepared. When I suited up for Wednesday’s Grays Charity Cup, a fundraiser scrimmage that featured a few media members and allowed fans to see for themselves why we report on sports and don’t play them, I made one horrifying realization.
I didn’t have a glove.
I mean, I don't think any of the other four media members playing brought one either, but that was fine because they’re right-handed. I am left-handed, and finding left-handed baseball gloves is like finding a koala in the desert. So even when I teamed up with a few people to scour the clubhouse for a lefty glove, we had no luck, meaning I had to play defense — in the "rover" position, also known as somewhere we can stick this bozo — with a glove on my throwing hand.
Anyway, fortunately for me and the Pocatello Cardinals, it only came back to bite me once. Somewhere in the middle innings, a Grays player lined a fastball into shallow right-center, right to me. I took a second to gauge the ball’s flight path, darted forward and figured I could make the play. Under normal circumstances, with a glove on my weak hand, I would have. Except I did not have that great fortune. When I approached the ball, I realized it was headed for the grass, and I had to contort my glove, like, backward to make the snag.
So naturally it caromed off my glove and fell to the ground. Error on the rover. Center fielder Chans Arcee gave me an encouraging pointer on how to angle my glove. On some level, the mistake annoyed me, because I definitely could have made the catch and I hate looking silly. But then I remembered this is all very silly, sticking a newspaper writer on a field for an organized baseball game, and the feeling dissipated.
In the end, our Cardinals team fell behind early and couldn’t make up the deficit, taking a lopsided loss. We — am I allowed to say we? — started well, getting a leadoff triple from Braden Palmer and taking an early lead, but the Grays responded with six runs. We rallied late, but it was a lead we couldn’t quite come all the way back from. So the Cardinals got the brunt of the night, getting assigned four hours of community service, but the event raised $2500 for local charities — so it was a success all in all. Big shoutout to Grays owner Terry Frederickson and coach Rhys Pope for making this possible.
Here’s one part of the night that will stick with me: It is hard to hit a baseball. It can be easy to sit in the stands and wonder how on earth a player whiffed on a high fastball, but let me tell you, it is no easy task. The Grays pitchers took it easy on the media players, lobbing us pitches that had to hover around 40 mph, and even those took some timing up. Even when I got the timing down, that didn’t help. In each of my two at-bats, I turned two meatballs into lazy flyouts. Turns out, being able to belt a front-door slider 450 feet in MLB The Show didn’t help me at the plate in real life.
Which is exactly what made the Grays’ performances so mesmerizing. There was something about seeing things up close, on the field, that gave me an appreciation for how hard the sport really is. It’s one thing to watch Brayden Pieper fire 85 mph from the stands. It’s another to watch him do it from the field. How on earth do these guys catch up to that velocity, let alone stay ready for off-speed at the same time, and then do it with two strikes? I’m starting to believe the old saying, that hitting a round ball with a round bat is the hardest thing to do in sports.
That goes for defense too. Remember how I dropped that one liner in the outfield? Part of the problem there was that I couldn’t judge the ball right away: Was it headed over my head? Did I need to charge in? Before I could decide, that ship had sailed. So how do these everyday outfielders make those judgements look routine? Even on the flyouts we like to call cans of corn, well, there’s a lot for outfielders to consider. It had never really occurred to me how difficult even those plays are. Gotta give it up for defenders here too.
So here’s the deal: I know it’s baseball players’ job to make these plays, difficult as they may be, but let’s resolve to watch with a little more empathy. Speaking from experience, nobody feels worse about making errors than the player who made it. Booing only worsens things for everybody involved.
I’ll admit, though: On my error, I would have understood if I heard boos. I may not have moved to Idaho expecting to play organized baseball, but I should have at least come ready to play.