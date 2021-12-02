Seton Sobolewski had a lot to like about the way his Idaho State club opened Big Sky play Thursday night. Montana Oltrogge set a season-high in points. Tomeika Whitman recorded a double-double. Most importantly, Idaho State recorded an 83-40 road win over Portland State, but the revealing part was the way the Bengals did it.
Idaho State earned the win without the services of starters Callie Bourne and Ellie Smith and reserves Ivvana Murillo, Tenleigh Smith and Paisley Specht, all of whom missed the game with the flu
That’s five players — who Sobolewski said he expects back "hopefully next week" — and it’s not even counting the absence of starting point guard Diaba Konate, who has yet to play this season due to what Sobolewski called “a very unspecified knee injury that doesn’t require surgery right now.”
None of it seemed to bother the Bengals, who got 23 points from Oltrogge, 12 points and 11 rebounds from Whitman and 16 points from Finley Garnett, who more than doubled her career high in minutes — with 34.
“This definitely helps. We’re feeling a lot better about ourselves,” said Sobolewski, whose team erased a four-game skid with this win. “But I think we have always been optimistic. We’ve never just given up. We understood we played a really tough schedule. We understood what we were up against.”
Idaho State (2-5, 1-0) was unanimously picked to win the conference, but thanks to a non-conference schedule that ranked 19th nationally in strength of schedule, the Bengals opened the season 1-5. They knocked off Park University at home, but road losses to Power 5 opponents like Oregon and Missouri put Idaho State in a hole to start the year.
That’s what makes the Bengals’ win over Portland State so important: For one, they ended that losing streak, but they also did so in a way that demonstrated they can adjust to losses of key players.
The way that jumps out most is defense. The Vikings managed just 40 points, sure, but they also shot a grisly 30% from the field. The Bengals forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 20 points.
Idaho State also won the rebounding battle, 50-26. Whitman snagged 11, Garnett grabbed eight, Oltrogge and Dora Goles each pulled down five and the Bengals got three apiece from Estefania Ors, Lili Bevao and Anaya Bernard.
“We had outstanding rebounding as a group, especially on the offensive end,” Sobolewski said. “It was good to get that one, because we’ve had some really tough games.”
For the Bengals, who return to action Saturday afternoon in a road matchup with Northern Arizona, the bigger questions involve the health of their key cogs.
The biggest one is Konate, a redshirt junior. An all-conference second-teamer last season, the Paris native averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, starting all 25 games for an Idaho State team that won the Big Sky regular season and tournament titles.
Now she’s out with a knee injury, which caused her to miss the team’s last three weeks of practices before the start of this season, according to Sobolewski. He declined to go into detail — “because of privacy stuff” — but he did offer a window into how soon the team expects her back.
As the Bengals dive deeper into the conference season, Konate’s injury will loom larger and larger, but the good news for them is they’ve shown they can absorb the blow.
“She should be back, I would hope, within a week to two weeks,” Sobolewski said. “Hopefully she gets a game in here in December before the Christmas break.”