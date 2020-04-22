A local nonprofit organization announced this week that it's going to offer grant money to area female business owners to help them weather the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business Women of Pocatello is giving $1,500 to female business owners in need, with a $1,000 grant for a member of the organization and $500 for a local non-member.
The $15 application can be accessed at myidahotix.com by searching, “Business Women of Pocatello- Grant.”
The application deadline is June 5 and the grant recipients will be announced June 25.
Business Women of Pocatello already planned on making 2020 the first year of offering grants, and because there was an economic downturn, the start of the application process was moved up from June to April.
“We’ve been working on this for quite some time,” said Lisa Adams, president of the organization. “It feels amazing to be able to give back to the community in some sort of way.”
Adams said the nonprofit’s board members will face a difficult decision picking who receives the grants.
“We have a lot of phenomenal women among our community and a lot of women are going to be very deserving of it,” Adams said. “It’s probably the process I look least forward to. I don’t like making those kinds of decisions. I’m happy to have a team that will be there to help.”
Adams, co-owner of Rockwood Stone Wealth Management in Pocatello, co-founded Business Women of Pocatello in December 2017 and now the nonprofit has around 50 members and 10 board members.
“Through my professional career, I’ve been given a lot,” Adams said. “I really wanted to create a group where women can kind of support each other and have like-minded individuals around each other to be able to understand what they’re going through in their professional lives.”
Adams said a lot has led up to being able to offer a substantial grant. Among their fundraising efforts was a yearly event at Cole Chevrolet in Pocatello, which has offered its facility for free for the past two years.
“That’s been really helpful,” Adams said. “We’re really grateful to (Cole Chevrolet general manager) Art Beery for that and the whole Cole Chevrolet team.”
The offering of grants will continue for years to come.
Adams said the nonprofit is instrumental for local women in business, as they face unique challenges.
“While it is becoming more acceptable and our community is a lot more welcoming than most, sometimes you still face not being taken seriously,” Adams said of women in business.