4A STATE TOURNAMENT, BORAH HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Idaho Falls
PRESTON INDIANS
Last trip to state: 2019 (state runner-up)
State titles (last): 9 (2018)
First-round opponent: Idaho Falls (19-6)
Preston has been state tournament royalty in recent seasons, but the Indians won’t get the king’s treatment this weekend.
Up first, No. 1-ranked Preston (23-1) faces defending state champion Idaho Falls in a rematch of last year’s state title game that ended the Indians’ three-year run as state champs.
And if Preston makes it past Thursday, a potential matchup with No. 2 Middleton awaits in the state semifinals. Middleton handed Preston its only loss of the season on Dec. 13.
“We’re going to have our hands full right out of the gate,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said.
Idaho Falls (19-6) isn’t as big as last year’s team that won the state title, but Jones still cited the Tigers’ size and rebounding as key factors for Thursday’s rematch. I.F. was plus-19 on the glass in last year’s state title game.
Six-foot-6 senior Keynion Clark leads the No. 3 Tigers with 19.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
“That will be a big key that first game is rebounds and tempo,” Jones said. “If we can get out and transition them, that’s when we’re at our best.”
The Indians are battle-tested, with seniors Ty Hyde, Scott Dunn and Luke Smellie leading 4A’s top scoring offense (69.8 points per game).
Hyde, the 6-foot-7 post who was a first-team all-Idaho pick as a junior, is the centerpiece of the Indians’ offense.
“It all starts inside with Ty,” Jones said. “If we can get him going early, it tends to open it up for others. He’s our difference-maker on both ends of the court.”
But Jones also pointed to balance as a key to Preston’s offensive success. The Indians have scored 70-plus points 14 times this season, including a season-high 93 on Jan. 18 against Burley.
“We have three guys averaging double figures (Hyde, Smellie and Dunn), and then a bunch at seven, eight points,” Jones said.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Last trip to state: 2009 (won consolation championship)
State titles (last): 1 (1939)
First-round opponent: Kuna (17-7)
This year’s Blackfoot team is foreign to the state tournament.
Its head coach isn’t.
The Broncos are headed to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2009 after winning their first district title since 1991, snapping two long droughts in one go.
Fifth-year head coach Cody Shelley has plenty of state tourney experience and won plenty of district hardware at Century, where he coached from 1999-2014. The Diamondbacks went to state 13 times in Shelley’s 15 seasons, winning state titles in 2002 and 2004, finishing third in 2005 and second in 2014.
Shelley hopes to impart that wisdom onto his team.
“The experience of just preparing for each game, understanding that we’re going to concentrate on doing the things that got us there, not changing anything,” Shelley said. “Just doing the things that have made us successful in recent weeks.”
The Broncos (12-12) enter state amid their hottest stretch of the season, going 6-2 in their last eight games. Two of those wins — and both losses — came against defending state champ Idaho Falls, which Blackfoot played three times in six days to win the District 6 crown.
“We’re playing our best basketball right now,” Shelley said. “Everybody’s playing with confidence and knows their role.”
Blackfoot’s first-round opponent is Kuna (17-7), the District 3 runner-up. The No. 5 Kavemen are led by junior Sean Austin (16.5 ppg), who also quarterbacked Kuna’s football team to a win over Blackfoot in November’s 4A football state championship.
Kuna ranks sixth in 4A with 58.9 ppg.
“They’re about the same size as us, but they play a fast pace, they try and speed you up,” Shelley said. “I have eight kids that played football. There is a little rematch. Not directly, but it’s Kuna versus Blackfoot.”
3A STATE TOURNAMENT, MERIDIAN HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Sugar-Salem
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Last trip to state: 2019 (two-and-out)
State titles (last): 8 (2013)
First-round opponent: Fruitland (22-2)
No matter how hard they try, the Snake River Panthers can’t seem to avoid Fruitland in the state tournament.
The teams meet for the fourth time in the last five state tournaments. Fruitland has won the last three meetings by an average of 12.3 points.
The No. 1 Grizzlies (22-2) won’t be any easier to get around this year. They haven’t lost to a 3A Idaho team this season until falling to Homedale in the 3A District 3 championship game and enter state with a 3A-best average point differential of plus-19.8 ppg.
But Snake River (13-9) is no stranger to success in the state tournament. The Panthers are making their 19th trip to state under 27th-year coach Robert Coombs, who has led the program to 13 state trophies, including five titles.
Snake River has the sixth-best scoring defense in 3A (48.2 ppg) and is 5-5 against this year’s 3A state tournament field.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Last trip to state: 2019 (lost third-place game)
State titles (last): 1 (1988)
First-round opponent: Kimberly (21-1)
Marsh Valley enters the 3A state tournament with momentum, winning 15 of its last 19 games after starting the season 1-6.
The Eagles won two state play-in games to reach this stage.
“We feel like we’re in a good spot,” Eagles coach Jason Brower said. “We’ve played pretty solid down the stretch. It was a long road, a little tiring, but we feel good about how we’re playing.”
Junior Bracken Howell is Marsh Valley’s top scorer, while junior post player Cody Hansen has improved down the stretch.
Last season, the Eagles had two chances to clinch their first state trophy since 2005, losing in the state semifinals and the third-place game. If they want to accomplish that objective on the right side of the bracket, they will have to get through 21-1 Kimberly in the first round.
“We feel like we’re one of the few teams in the state that might be able to score with them,” said Brower, whose team is third in points per game in 3A at 58.4. “If we want to get to the state championship, we have to beat good teams anyway.”
2A STATE TOURNAMENT, CAPITAL HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: North Fremont
MALAD DRAGONS
Last trip to state: 2006 (won state championship)
IHSAA state titles (last): 6 (2006)
First-round opponent: Cole Valley Christian (13-9)
Basketball fever has once again gripped Malad as the Dragons, former six-time state champions, return to the state tournament for the first time since 2006.
“They’re excited,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “There’s hype back in Malad over going back to state basketball. The kids are excited to go up there and see what we can do.”
Despite their inexperience — and having to win a state play-in game to make it — the Dragons (17-9) have a chance to make a run at state. They were ranked No. 4 in the final media poll.
At their best, the Dragons have shown they can compete with any 2A team, beating both No. 1 West Side and No. 2 North Fremont this year.
“We’ve played a tough schedule,” Gibbs said. “It’s a little different going up to Boise, but I think the experience throughout this year will carry us into the state tournament.”
Seniors Trever Howe and Grayson Tripp are the leaders for Malad, with Tripp expected to hold down the post. Junior guard Tom Simpson is a slashing scorer and good defender who’ll likely be asked to guard the opposition’s best player.
Malad opens against District 3 champ Cole Valley Christian before a possible rematch with North Fremont in the semifinals.
“It’s been a long time, so who knows what could happen when we get up there?” Gibbs said. “The first game is going to be real pivotal to how our state tournament goes.”
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Last trip to state: 2019 (two-and-out)
IHSAA state titles (last): 2 (1979)
First-round opponent: Melba (15-8)
After two losses in the state tournament last year, this group of West Side players is hoping for a little bit more — and the Pirates have the talent to do it.
“Hopefully we’re going up there with a little bit less nerves and a little bit more confidence,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “The main thing the first day is not to play scared, and hopefully we don’t do that.”
The Pirates (21-4) are 14-2 against 2A Idaho teams this year and were ranked No. 1 in the final media poll.
“Our maturity level is there. They’ve had a successful season,” Brown said. “We’ve won a fair few games.”
Several West Side players were also on the Pirates’ state championship football team in the fall, including point guard Ryan Beckstead and post Isaac Frankman.
“Isaac Frankman, he’s done a great job for us,” Brown said. “He hustles, he gives you everything he has. He works his tail off, and he’ll get rebounds and those little things.”
Sophomore Bryler Shurtliff has also put up some high-scoring games for West Side this season.
The Pirates play District 3 third-place team Melba in the first round before a potential matchup with District 1-2 champ St. Maries in the semifinals.
1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT, VALLIVUE HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Prairie
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Last trip to state: 2018 (third place)
State titles (last): 3 (2003)
First-round opponent: Liberty Charter (15-9)
Grace started slowly but is peaking at the right time heading into the state tournament. The Grizzlies (14-10) have won nine in a row and 11 of 12 after playing a tough schedule early in the season.
“That’s a big, key factor,” coach Rory Lloyd said. “We played against some big schools midseason and have been on the road a lot. Being here for three games in a weekend is nothing new to us. Some of these kids have been here a couple years ago and they’re excited to be back.”
Their late-season run was good enough to push the Grizzlies up to No. 5 in the final media poll.
Grace has had recent success, including winning the third-place trophy two years ago, but missed out on state in 2019 before returning this year.
Junior Gage Stoddard is the top scorer for the Grizzlies.
“I think he’s been able to score pretty regularly, hit some open shots,” Lloyd said. “He’ll continue to hit those shots, but at the state tournament they might be keying on him a little more. He’s a good passer as well. We’re not one-dimensional.”
The other four Grace starters are seniors, with center Ivor Gibbs providing scoring and rebounding inside.
The Grizzlies get state tournament fixture Liberty Charter — the Patriots are in Boise for the eighth time in nine years — in the first round. They’ll likely be favored there, but not in a potential semifinal matchup against Lapwai, which was No. 1 in the final media poll.
1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT, CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL
Defending champion: Lighthouse Christian
NORTH GEM COWBOYS
Last trip to state: 2010 (lost consolation championship)
IHSAA state titles (last): 3 (1995)
First-round opponent: Timberline (16-3)
After breaking a decade-long drought, North Gem is looking to keep the momentum going at the state tournament.
The last time the Cowboys made it to state was in 2010.
“We’re riding pretty high right now,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “Breaking through that district tournament was a big relief for the team and everybody in the community. The boys seem locked in, confident. We feel like we have a chance to make some noise.”
The run-and-gun Cowboys are led by a group of juniors who, with no seniors on the team, have had to provide their own leadership.
James Bodily has averaged just under 23 points per game for North Gem and had 37 in the Cowboys’ winner-to-state game against Rockland.
Logan Corta is a capable second scorer, Bridger Hatch is the point guard and Brett Freeman is the big man. All three, along with Bodily, are juniors.
“We had a brief meeting before practice (Monday) and talked about what an opportunity this is,” Tracey Corta said. “You never know when you’ll get another one. You have to take advantage of the things that get presented to you.”
The Cowboys face District 2 champ Timberline in the first round.
“We’re super pumped about it,” Tracey Corta said. “This community is super excited about it. It’s been a long drought for North Gem, and we’re hoping it’s the start of more tournaments to come.”