POCATELLO — Two Bannock County commissioners reflected on seeing their children off to the military in the wake of the 9/11 attack 19 years ago during a ceremony on Friday to remember those lost in the worst terrorist attack ever on American soil.
The attack by terrorists who seized control of commercial airliners and used them as weapons killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others.
“I imagine most of you can remember where you were that day,” said Commissioner Jeff Hough, who was master of ceremonies for the event.
Hough said he remembers when he was on the parade grounds when his son graduated from military boot camp and he stood and watched the 2,000 men stand at attention.
And he reflected back on what those troops were doing and what that represented.
“My heart couldn't contain it and it was one of the proudest days of my life,” Hough said. “And so today I'm especially grateful to be here and share in this day with each of you.”
Commissioner Ernie Moser remembers that right after 9/11 he took his daughter to her Air Force base and dropped her off.
“I put my daughter on the airplane to fly out and she would be deployed and I wouldn't know where she was at,” he said.
He says that's tough for any mom or dad.
“This country means a lot to me,” Moser said. “My family member was putting her life on the line.”
The pair spoke as part of a ceremony on Friday morning on the front lawn of the Bannock County Courthouse.
Hough said when he pulled up to the courthouse in the morning and saw the flags and the people, it was an emotional moment.
“I started tearing up,” he said.
He said it makes him proud to be an American and reminds him of all the things that are right and good about America.
“I think this year more than any other year it's important because we're so divided right now with everything going on that this is important because it reminds us of what we can be and what we should be,” Hough said.
And he apologized for the abbreviated ceremony — which drew a few dozen people to the site and featured a rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Kaya Higbee of Inkom — but they had to be respectful of the COVID-19 situation, he said.
So that's where the Facebook viewing of the 9/11 ceremony came in handy. It had drawn over 340 views by Friday afternoon, according to a courthouse tally.
Moser said that he appreciates all of the people in the military and first responders who serve in other capacities.
“All of you that serve in the police departments or the sheriff's office, the firefighters, the EMTs,” Moser said. “All of you that make our lives better.”
And he adds it's important not to forget such events as 9/11.
"Sometimes we forget history, but it does have a habit of repeating itself," Moser said. "So we need to remember and learn from it."