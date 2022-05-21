BOISE — As the races winded down and the point totals zoomed into focus, Rick Call became a center of attention. Pocatello’s head track coach started hearing from everyone and their mom: From the Skyline coaches, who walked across the Dona Larsen field to congratulate him on his girls’ state championship. From his wife, who called to alert him of the news. From Pocatello AD Robert Parker, who texted the same.
“But until we have that in our hands,” Call said, “we’re not positive.”
But before long, the Thunder girls team had it in their hands, the 4A girls state championship trophy. At Saturday's state track meet in Boise, they totaled 84 points, more than enough to pass second-place Ridgevue, which posted 63. Pocatello’s boys team finished third, which meant both teams headed back to the Gate City with hardware.
Highland’s girls team finished fifth, registering 51 points, while the Rams’ boys came in 15th. The Century girls posted a 20th-place finish, while the boys finished 12th.
“I’m not sure if it’s really sunk in yet,” Call said. “But like I told my wife, I just wanted to do cartwheels and yell. The kids did such a great job in coming together, especially the girls and doing everything as a team. It’s just really a great thing for them.”
The list of Poky’s girls individual winners reads like a long receipt from Albertsons: Hailey Renzello won the 800, Matejah Mangum won the 200, Hallie Pearson won the the long jump, and the Thunder’s 4x200 relay team of Hailey Buffat, Mangum, Dita Masak and Kelia Tatom carded a first-place finish in that event.
Even outside of the winners, though, the Thunder got several performances that made meaningful differences: Mangum took second in the 100, Bailey Bird took second in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, the 4x100 relay team — the same as the 4x200 — placed second and the sprint medley squad (Buffat, Masak, Renzello and Addison Tensel) took fifth.
Here’s an interesting part: Renzello had a hand in one state title and one in a fifth-place finish — while battling shin splints. She remembered during the second lap of the race, when she felt girls in other lanes closing in.
“And I just thought, no one else wants this more than me,” Renzello said, smiling as she tried to catch her breath. “I had to tell myself how bad I wanted it. And then just… go for it.”
That she did. To earn a third-place trophy, the Thunder boys did too. Here are the Poky boys individual winners: Sunny Gunn won the 800 in 1:57.60 (with teammate Brody Burch right behind him in second) and the 1600 sprint medley team of Eli Northrup, Krue Hales, Gunn and Burch) finished in first-place 3:31.46.
Then there were the other finishers who helped Pocatello finish so well: Gunn took second in the 800, clocking in at 1:57.69, the 4x400 team (Hales, Burch, Gunn and Russell Peck) took fourth with a time of 3:28.05, Matthew Christensen took fourth in the long jump with a mark of 21-08, plus Carter Sherry finished fifth in the triple jump, scoring a 43-00.
The spin on Sherry: The junior tried the triple jump for the first time this year. “Last year,” Call said, “he was just bones and tall. So he’s come a long way.” Then, ahead of this season, he figured he’d try the triple jump. Then he took fifth in the state.
But that’s far from the only compelling Poky story. Burch was in the Boise area this weekend for two reasons: To play baseball and run track. He pitched and batted with Poky’s baseball team, which fell in Saturday’s consolation championship game against Sandpoint, then jetted over to Dona Larsen Park for the state track meet.
“He’s just an athlete,” Call said. “Yesterday he played, came over for the medley and they won it…. He runs. He’s very committed. He does baseball practice, then he comes and does his track workout. You can see it in his times. He’s not a slouch at it. He’s committed to both, and he does a great job. We’re just grateful to have him.”
Elsewhere around District 5, Highland’s girls team took fifth thanks to a cadre of standout outings: Junior Ruby Jordan took third in both the shot put (36-09) and the discus (128-01), Saydree Bell took fourth in the pole vault with a school-record leap of 11 feet 6 inches and fourth in the 100 with a time of 12.55 seconds, plus Tambree Bell took fourth in the 400, finishing in 58.17 seconds.
But good luck forgetting one Highland performance: Jacob Van Orden’s state-championship showing in the 800, where he clocked in at 1:53.71, way ahead of the pack, alone at the finish line.
There’s a reason why next fall, he’ll be running for Columbia University in New York City.
“He’s been battling through terrible conditions,” Highland coach Camille Long said, “and there were some hurdles this eason and he cleared every single one, and he crushed this one. He got on the track and crushed everyone. I don’t even know what to say. He’s just better than everyone.”
Century also carded a few impressive finishes, between senior Bruin Fleischmann’s second-place finish in the shot put (54-04.50) fifth-place finish in the discus (149-04). "He’s very coachable," Century coach Bill Vasas said. "Things just clicked for him the last few days." Plus Kolae Knudsen’s performances: Fourth in the triple jump (34-04.75) and sixth in the long jump (16-03).
But the outing that will ring loudest in Pocatello belonged to the Thunder. For them, all that’s left to do is let it set in.