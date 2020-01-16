POCATELLO — Pocatello police are looking for information about a woman suspected of fraud.
They say the incident took place at the Stinker Store at 440 Yellowstone Ave. on Jan. 8 and involved a woman with long, blonde hair. She was wearing a black beanie hat and a black coat at the time.
Police released a photo of the suspect on the Pocatello Police Department Facebook page this week.
“If you can identify the female or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Marshall at 208-234-6121 regarding 20-P00524,” the Facebook post states.