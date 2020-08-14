Pocatellans who are facing financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a little help.
Thanks to $264,672 in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Pocatellans may be eligible for temporary rental or mortgage assistance. To be eligible for the program, citizens must be city of Pocatello residents, able to show proof of a loss of income, not have received a federal or state funded COVID-19 housing subsidy in the past 12 months, and meet income limits.
“By allocating this money to rental and mortgage assistance, we will be helping some of the most vulnerable in our community to remain in their homes,” said Janae Mitchell, Community Development Block Grant Program Manager. “These funds stay in our local community and help people that have been affected by the pandemic to get back on their feet.”
Rental or mortgage payments will be made directly to the landlord or financial institution. Landlord or lender participation in the program is also required for the City to provide assistance.
For more information and to apply, contact Janae Mitchell, CDBG Program Manager, via email at jmitchell@pocatello.us or by phone at 208-234-6186 or Lisa Smith, CDBG Grants Administrator, via email at lsmith@pocatello.us or by phone at 208-234-6188.