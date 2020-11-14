The Pocatello Christian Outreach Center, based in the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, has organized a food distribution event in partnership with the Idaho Food Bank for 10 a.m. Saturday in the lot outside of Holt Arena.
Pastor Doug Smith explained his members will help distribute 80,000 pounds of food boxes containing well-balanced meals, purchased with federal assistance money.
"There's a huge need in the community right now," said Smith, whose church has helped distribute food, including large donations from anonymous donors, on a monthly basis.