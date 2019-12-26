Tia Animal ID #28057
Tia is a wonderful one year old girl with a lot of love and energy to give! She would do great in an active home that is patient and willing to work with her on daily manners. Tia enjoys playing with other dogs and people. Will you be the perfect home for her?!
Slate Animal ID #27964
Slate is four years old and looking for his forever home! He prefers to be in a home with older children but does enjoy play time with everyone. Slate does well with other dogs and loves going for walks. A wonderful volunteer has paid Slate’s entire adoption fee so he is free to a good home!
Daizy Animal ID #28121
Daizy is a 5-month-old puppy looking to be loved by the right home! She is a sweet girl with a lot of love to give. Daizy has a lot of energy and needs an active home to keep her busy.
Murphy Animal ID #25325
At the age of 1, Murphy is a snuggle bug! He gets along well with other cats and loves to play, lounge and eat some kibble.
Simon Animal ID #13893
Simon is a very sweet boy who enjoys lounging around. He is about 3 years old with a lot of love to give. Simon enjoys being around other cats that he can play with! Can you be is forever home?
Mighty Moe Animal ID #9241
Mighty Moe is a sweet boy who takes some time to warn up to new people. He would do well in a patient home with no other cats. Mighty Moe enjoys lounging around, treats, and snuggles once he is comfortable.
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.