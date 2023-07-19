Norton fire

Parts of Idaho are facing elevated risk for wildfire through September due to warm temperatures and dry conditions. This photo depicts the Norton Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in 2022. 

 Courtesy of Salmon-Challis National Forest

Due to drought conditions in North Idaho and warmer than normal temperatures across the state, most of North Idaho and southwest Idaho is at elevated risk for wildfire through September.

That was the assessment Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller delivered to Gov. Brad Little and the other members of the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

