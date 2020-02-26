This time of year is slow for outdoorsmen. Well, as slow as it ever gets. There is still ice fishing, cougar hunting, trapping, snowshoeing — and varmint hunting is in full swing. In fact, I just ordered a new FoxPro X2 electronic call and can’t wait for it to get here.
But there are some other fun outdoor-related activities going on January through March. It is the show season. I just got back from the Dallas Safari Club Convention in Dallas, SHOT Show in Vegas and the Safari Club International Convention in Reno. And then as far as I can tell nearly every state puts on a big show (or multiple shows).
But there is something unique to Idaho, or at least I haven’t noticed it anywhere else, and that is our wildgame feeds. I’ve never seen them in any other state like we have here. And that’s a shame because they’re a blast.
If you’ve never heard of a wildgame feed, here’s how they’re run. A lot of local churches put on one as an outreach project. Also, a lot of clubs have one. For instance, years ago I attended one in Emmett put on by the Black Canyon Bowhunters Association. I’ve been to ones put on by a local SCI chapter, Idaho Varmint Hunters Association, Gem State Flyfishing Club and numerous other groups. There are multiple organizations that put them on. But the format somewhat follows the same guidelines.
The menu will be a potluck. You have to bring a wildgame dish. If you’re not a hunter but still want to attend, no problem-o, just bring a salad, dessert or run down to the grocery store and buy a salmon and fake it. Usually the group will supply paper plates, utensils and coffee/water/tea.
Many of the wildgame feeds will have what I call preliminary events. For instance, many times you’ll see Jim Combe, a local gunsmith who will set up an old Winchester display along with some old bear traps. Or Jim Fox will set up an archery display of some recurves/longbows that he has made. Sometimes they’ll have vendors set up tables, such as a call company, etc. These are always fun to check out before the event kicks off. SCI has a cool game trailer I’ve seen at some events.
Then the actual event will kick off. It will begin with everyone lining up for the potluck dinner. Near the tail end of the dinner, they will introduce the guest speaker.
What the speaker talks about can cover a wide range of topics. I’ve heard speakers give bear hunting seminars, give calling seminars and so forth. The Black Canyon Bowhunters Club did something unique. Everyone who wanted to, got up and told that year’s hunting story. That was an interesting twist. So what you do for a speaker or main event can vary greatly. Usually the speaker will be someone local but I’ve attended wildgame feeds where they flew in a celebrity speaker.
Then a big majority of them will have a raffle table to raise money for their club or purpose. They’ll get local companies to donate items to raffle off. I always enjoy these raffles. Of course the more tickets you buy, the better your odds of winning.
If you’ve never attended one, I’d encourage you to do so. You’ll have a good time.
Tom Claycomb lives in Idaho and has outdoors columns in newspapers in Alaska, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Louisiana. He also writes for various outdoors magazines and teaches outdoors seminars at stores like Cabela’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Bass Pro Shop.