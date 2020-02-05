Chris Hunt — award-winning journalist, author, angler and national digital director for Trout Unlimited’s Trout Media — will be the featured presenter at Southeast Idaho Fly Fisher’s February meeting. The public is invited to attend this free presentation on Feb. 13 at Goody’s Deli located at 905 South 5th Avenue in Pocatello. The program starts at 6:30 p.m.
Hunt will be sharing fish stories, fly patterns, and information from his latest book, "Catching Yellowstone's Wild Trout: A Fly-Fishing History and Guide."
When he is not out fishing his favorite streams or tying flies, he is responsible for in-house content crafted for TU’s blog and for content sent out over social media to TU’s members, supporters and followers.
Hunt is a former newspaper editor and reporter who joined TU in 2005, where he worked for the organization’s Sportsmen’s Conservation Project. He served several years as the organization’s national communications director and assumed his present duties in late 2016.
Hunt is also an award-winning journalist, having received recognition from the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Association, the Idaho Press Club and the Outdoor Writers Association of America. He has authored four books, the latest of which — "Catching Yellowstone's Wild Trout: A Fly-Fishing History and Guide" — was published in June 2019.
This upcoming free event is not just a chance to hear from an expert angler and author from Idaho, it’s also an opportunity to meet and mingle with members of the Southeast Idaho Fly Fishers who have been involved in countless habitat and fish conservation projects in southeast Idaho since 1972.