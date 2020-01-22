CHUBBUCK — The 13th annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at C-A-L Ranch in Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall.
Those who attend can help raise money for the Idaho Foodbank here in Southeast Idaho by playing a fun corn hole game made just for this event with some amazing prizes going to the high scorers.
Here’s how it works: Participants buy a game card to take to each of the booths stationed throughout the store. Once the game card has been stamped at each booth, participants can try their skills at the corn hole toss. Cost to play is $10 for one try and $20 for three tries. All proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Foodbank to benefit families in Southeast Idaho.
The event booths will be staffed by local sportsmen’s groups and community organizations dedicated to wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation and fighting community issues like hunger. Booths will share information and displays, offer raffles, and provide some fun items and activities for kids, including Idaho Fish and Game’s laser shot simulated hunting game
This event is a great way to have fun with the family, win some awesome prizes and make a difference for the Idaho Foodbank and those they serve in Southeast Idaho.