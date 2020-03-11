Is it that time of year again? Yes, it’s fish stocking time! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 21,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during March.
Here is the stocking schedule:
- Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex: March 16 to 20 (500 fish)
- Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex: March 30 to April 3 (500 fish)
- Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and first bridge below Oneida Dam): March 9 to 30 (750 fish)
- Bear River (below Alexander Dam): March 16 to 20 (250 fish)
- Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and first bridge below Oneida Dam): March 23 to 27 (750 fish)
- Crystal Springs Pond: March 16 to 20 (250 fish)
- Edson Fichter Pond: March 16 to 20 (625 fish)
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.