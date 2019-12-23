POCATELLO — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is pleased to announce the selection of Kim Obele as the Westside District Ranger. Kim will start her position in February. Current Acting District Ranger James Johnson will continue to fulfill that role until the end of January.
“I am excited Kim accepted the position; she will be a great addition to our forest team,” said Mel Bolling Caribou-Targhee Forest Supervisor.
Obele is currently the District Ranger on the Magdalena Ranger District on the Cibola National Forest in Magdalena, New Mexico. She has degrees in Rangeland Ecosystem Science, accounting and business administration. In addition to her experience in the Southwest Region, she worked her way up the ranks as a Rangeland Management Specialist in the Rocky Mountain Region in Colorado on the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests and Pawnee National Grassland and also spent time on the Comanche National Grassland.
“The opportunities and challenges in Pocatello are a good match for my background with room for professional growth,” Obele said. “I’m eager to work with community members, partners and organizations to develop relationships that will improve natural resources and access to public lands.”
She has a strong multiple use land ethic; experience working with partners, collaboratives, employees and community leaders on complex issues; and a track record for cultivating a safe and positive work environment.
Obele is married to a retired police officer and enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as hiking, camping and sports shooting. She and her husband look forward to exploring the trails around the area with their German Shepherd, Sascha.
For more information, contact the Westside Ranger District at 208-236-7500.