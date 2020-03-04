Idaho Fish and Game stocks over 30 million fish from its hatcheries into waters throughout the state every year, providing Idahoans with fishing opportunities for a variety of species.
Stocking is ramping back up in many parts of the state in March as the weather gets warmer and spring approaches, and many waterbodies are being stocked for the first time since the fall. With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month of March.
Whether it is a large number of fish being stocked relative to the size of the water, a unique species, a new location, or a one-time-only stocking, we asked them to point out events anglers would be interested in knowing about. Here’s what they came up with:
Clearwater Region
Kiwanis Park Pond — 1,500 rainbow trout. This convenient community pond is located next to the Snake River within walking distance to picnic shelters and a playground. The pond is stocked with rainbow trout from March through June and in October to maintain high catch rates for anglers. Access this levee pond in Lewiston's Kiwanis Park along Snake River Avenue south of Bridge Street.
Mann Lake — 5,400 rainbow trout. Located in Nez Perce County, this lake provides a multi-species fishery. In addition to rainbow trout, anglers can catch bass, catfish and a variety of panfish. Only electric motors are allowed on this waterbody.
Southwest Region (Nampa)
Caldwell Rotary Pond — 1,000 rainbow trout. Rotary Pond is a park-like setting. Lots of bank fishing offers young anglers easy access to fish for bluegills and bass. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy the fishing.
Crane Falls Reservoir — 1,200 rainbow trout. This waterbody is alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home. This lake is best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.
Esther Simplot Pond — 1,300 rainbow trout. Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters and a playground.
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond — 450 rainbow trout. Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.
McDevitt Pond — 900 rainbow trout. Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park, this pond is between Meridian and Eagle at the northwest corner of McMillan and Eagle roads. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing to catch tasty trout for dinner.
Riverside Pond — 900 rainbow trout. This is a quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt. It is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. It offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.
Magic Valley Region
Blair Trail Fishing Pond — 2,000 rainbow trout. First stocking event for 2020! Located on Little Canyon Creek, this remote desert water is surrounded by sagebrush solitude.
Cedar Creek Reservoir (Roseworth Reservoir) — 2,000 rainbow trout. If you are looking to get out of town for the day, this reservoir is a remote trout fishery in the high desert. It has great shoreline access as well as high water and low water boat ramps.
Southeast Region
American Falls Reservoir — 18,000 rainbow trout. This large waterbody on the Snake River provides abundant boating opportunity. Additionally, there is good shoreline fishing near the west side boat ramp located by the dam. These fish will be stocked once ice is off.
Bannock Reservoir — 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the county fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The five-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.
Bear River below Oneida Dam — 1,500 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.
Upper Snake Region
Gem Lake — 3,000 rainbow trout. Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.
Salmon Region
Hayden Creek Pond — 650 rainbow trout. This is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.
Kids Creek Pond — Located near downtown Salmon, this small fishing pond offers good trout fishing and is regularly stocked throughout the spring and summer. Take the kids out to cast a line!