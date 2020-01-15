POCATELLO — In January, the Westside Ranger District will apply for grants from the State of Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for the 2020-21 field seasons. IDPR provides a variety of funding programs and grants to government entities in Idaho for the enhancement of off-highway vehicle use and other recreational opportunities.
The state programs are primarily funded from off-highway vehicle registrations and state gas tax revenue.
“This is a great program that allows us to improve our current recreation system,” said Rob Harris, recreation technician for the Forest Service. “This year we are applying to the OHV, motorbike, and recreational trails program to request funding for several projects.” The Westside Ranger District hopes to receive funding to assist with the following:
West Fork Mink Trail Bridges. Funds would be used to purchase and install two wooden trail bridges and complete stream crossing rehabilitation for the West Fork Mink Cr. Trail #059. This bridge project will remedy two deteriorated fords on the creek, improve water quality, improve stream esthetics/functionality/health and enhance the year-round recreational experience.
Slate Mountain to Gibson Jack area trail tread refurbishing. Funds would be used to repair high-use trails on the district and employ a seasonal trail crew for the summer season.
Recreation/Trails motorcycle replacement. Obtain funding to replace current machines that are in unsafe/inoperable conditions. Motorcycles will be used to access the Forest’s motorized trail system in order to complete various management actions.
Westside Ranger District trail signage. Funds will secure materials to improve signage of trail systems on the Westside Ranger District. Improvements will focus on the area bounded on the north by Gibson Jack Trail, traveling south to the Slate Mountain area.
Westside Trail bikes. The proposed funding would purchase two mountain bikes for maintenance and patrol purposes on the Westside Ranger District.
For questions or comments on these project proposals, contact Seth Schaub or Robert Harris at the Westside Ranger District by calling 208-236-7500 or emailing seth.schaub@usda.gov or robert.e.harris@usda.gov.