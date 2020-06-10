Idaho Fish and Game has continued stocking fish during COVID-19, and despite this being an abnormal year, most of Idaho's angling opportunities remain unchanged. Here's a sampling of some places that will get generous trout stockings during June.
To see more about what waters have been stocked, go our the Fish Stocking webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking.
Magic Valley Region
Little Wood Reservoir — 6,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir provides great trout fishing and a retreat from the heat in an upland desert setting.
Camas Kids Pond — 1,500 rainbow trout. This is a small, scenic pond near Fairfield. The Centennial Marsh and Camas Prairie Wildlife Management Area are nearby and provide great bird watching opportunities.
Penny Lake — 1,000 rainbow trout. Great rustic fishing on a small pond! Penny Lake also offers hiking and biking opportunities.
Southeast Region
Bannock Reservoir — 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.
Montpelier Reservoir — 1,000 tiger trout. This reservoir offers angling opportunity for a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.
Upper Snake Region
Camas Creek — 750 rainbow trout. This was a new stocking location beginning in 2019. Come experience what it has to offer.
Henry's Fork — 10,000 rainbow trout. World famous for trout fishing! The river is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.
Birch Creek — 3,400 rainbow trout. A productive spring creek in a high desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less experienced anglers. rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas and wild brook trout are fairly common.
Salmon Region
Salmon River — Sections 5 to 8 will be stocked with a total of 8,800 rainbow trout.
Stanley Lake — 4,200 rainbow trout. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking view of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great fishing and places for kids to explore nature.
Alturas Lake — 3,480 rainbow trout.