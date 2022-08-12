This article will be geared toward old timers with old school tackle boxes or newbies moving to Idaho that want to get into fishing.

Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying: “Don’t be the first to embrace the new nor the last to discard the old.” The latter would be me. I’d still be using a flip phone if my dead battery hadn't been discontinued. And then my daughter gave me an iPhone. Now of course I love iPhones due to their awesome filming abilities. So it goes without saying, it’s hard for me to upgrade gear unless it flat out breaks/wears out.

Recommended for you