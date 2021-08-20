I teach three to five Backpacking 101 seminars every year. The first one that I conducted I planned on doing an hour-long seminar with the first 45 minutes I’d talk and then hold a 15-minute Q&A at the end. That’s somewhat the format on all of my seminars.
But I learned in the first Backpacking 101 seminar that everyone wants to get some instruction the first 15 minutes and then talk about what gear you need for the remainder of the seminar. And that makes sense because what gear you need to carry is super important.
Maybe you’re backpacking in to hunt for a week. Or maybe you want to climb a certain mountain, or go back into the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness and see some of the petroglyphs. Or maybe you to get into some cool fly fishing spots.
Regardless of your reason, certain gear is needed for all of the above listed reasons. I get to test a lot of gear over the year, so let’s spend the rest of this article listing items that I favor and, where pertinent, I’ll tell which brands have worked out for me.
• Boots — I use Irish Setter boots. Their Vapr Treks are lightweight and I like their Pinnacles.
• Socks — I use Browning hiking socks. Take two pairs. One to sleep in and one to hike in. Rinse them in the river.
• Pants — I wear zip-off pants. 5.11 Tactical has some durable/functional pants.
• Rain gear — Get a lightweight Gore-Tex coat that extends past your waist.
• Tent — ALPS Mountaineering tents: Lynx 1-person or, if you want a little more room, the Taurus 2.
• Sleeping bag — Sierra Designs sleeping bag. Super lightweight. I don’t pack a heavy, bulky bag. I use a lightweight one and wear base layers.
• Sleeping pad — Klymit makes a really compact, lightweight sleeping pad. I also carry one of the ½-inch thick Army pads.
• Backpack — Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor backpack. Kolby just got one and I think it’s going to be great. Super lightweight.
• Chair — I hate sitting in the dirt around a campfire eating or while lounging around camp. Take an ALPS Mountaineering Dash Chair.
• Base layers — For base layers I use Haeleum or XGO. You’ll want a set of base layers in case it gets cool at night.
• Day pack — Take a day pack to do your day hikes with.
• Flashlights — I just received an ASP Dual Fuel Raptor that is super bright. You’ll want a bright one in case a bear comes in camp. Use rechargeable lights. I also take a cheap flashlight to do menial tasks.
• Solar chargers — Bushnell has a variety of solar chargers. These are nice to charge your phone, camera, GPS, flashlights, etc. Don’t have to carry extra batteries.
• Map and compass — I’ve used MyTopo Maps for years. Paige will make you any size/detailed of a map as you want. They’re the best.
• Paper towels — I always carry a roll of paper towels to use for cleaning, toilet paper and to help start fires.
• Aquamira filtered bottles — Use to drink out of rivers so you don’t have to boil your water. If there’s a large group, take an Aquamira pump and jug to store water in.
• First aid — Adventure Medical Kits makes the best first aid gear. I always carry their moleskin. If you start feeling a hotspot slap a patch on. Just received their MOLLE Bag Trauma Kit. I don’t take a ton of first-aid gear but you want some. All you have to do is patch up and get to the doctor.
• Mess kit — Boy Scout/Army mess kit. I use these to cook or for eating out of. I’ve bought a few at garage sales.
• Coffee pot — I always carry a small aluminum coffee pot to make coffee and boil water.
• Backpack meals — I’ve tested a lot, but Mountain House makes the ultimate backpacking meals. Kolby and I love their beef stroganoff and chicken and dumpling meals. And if I don’t take the raspberry crumble dessert, there’ll be mutiny in camp!
• Breakfast — For breakfast, we take flavored oatmeal packs and add freshly picked huckleberries and raspberries.
• Lunch — For lunch, we eat peanut butter sandwiches. They’re cheap, easy to pack and not perishable.
• Mouse traps — I always take two mouse traps.
• Fire-starting gear — Make sure that whichever fuel bars you take really work. Waterproof matches. Also throw in two or three cheap Bic lighters. If necessary, you can break one and pour the fuel over damp wood.
• Knife — Take a nice folder or a straight knife.
• String — String to hang or tie stuff down.
• Bag — Mesh bag to hang your food.
• Plan — Always leave a trip plan with someone trustworthy (and that loves you enough to come rescue you if necessary).
• Gun — .44 magnum or .357 magnum.
• Book — Little Gideon Bible so you can have your daily devotions.
• Miscellaneous — I take a handful of plastic grocery bags to wrap my sandwiches and my sooty coffee pot and mess kit. I take motel coffee packs, a small tube of toothpaste and brush.
Tom Claycomb lives in Idaho and has outdoors columns in newspapers in Alaska, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Louisiana. He also writes for various outdoors magazines and teaches outdoors seminars at stores like Cabela’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Bass Pro Shop. He can be reached via email at smileya7@aol.com.