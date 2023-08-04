IDAHO — Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve, Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, and Minidoka National Historic Site will receive over $9 million in funding from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) to update and repair infrastructure, improve employee safety, and expand recreational opportunities in the South Idaho Parks. GAOA is a significant investment that is reducing the burden of backlogged maintenance and repair projects in national parks.

Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve features lava flows, spatter cones, and lava tube caves along the Great Rift of Idaho. GAOA funding at Craters of the Moon will rehabilitate the park’s historic Mission 66 utility building and construct a new building to house snow removal equipment and a summer-use vehicle wash bay. This project will improve staff safety and comfort, prolong equipment life, reduce operating costs, protect a historic building, and help the park adapt to the growing demands of increased visitation on park programs.

