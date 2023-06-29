Whether you are fishing at an urban pond, a wild river, or an alpine lake, that next fish you catch might have an orange tag, and Idaho Fish and Game needs your help reporting it.

Fisheries biologists attach orange-colored “t-bar anchor tags” to various fish species throughout the state to learn more about them. When anglers report tagged fish, biologists can learn how many fish in a specific area or population are caught by anglers.

