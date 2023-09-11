Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier is a parody of the 1992 film Aladdin. The musical tells the film's story from the point of view of the film's villain, Jafar. It also gives a nod to the musical Wicked, which told the familiar story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz from the point of view of The Wicked Witch of the West. In addition to Aladdin and Wicked, the musical also parodies several other Disney films and stage musicals, as well as the history of The Walt Disney Company. Twisted is by A. J. Holmes, Kaley McMahon, Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Eric Kahn Gale and was produced by StarKid Productions.
Twisted was funded entirely via a Kickstarter campaign launched by creators Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Eric Kahn Gale. The campaign opened with a fundraising goal of $35,000 and ended up raising $142,564. It was first produced at the Greenhouse Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. Later, the group put the entire musical up on YouTube and the recording has since received over 7.7 million views as of August 2023.
OLD TOWN ACTORS studio will be presenting this delightfully edgy musical (Rated R) September 29, 30 October 6, 7, 9, 13, 14 at 7:30 PM. The cast includes: Ted Bonman, Taylor Van Noy, Harrison Hicks, Tiffini Briscoe, Tanner Morton, Jordan Radford, Tracy Mull, Megan Schofield, Cooper Powers, Jozelyn Powers, Madison Cardoza, and Bart Nawotniak. The production is directed by Ted Bonman and Tiffini Briscoe, with Musical direction by Keishianna Peterson.
OTAS’s production of Twisted is partially funded by the F.M., Anne G., and Beverly Bistline Foundation grant. To make reservations and for further information, go to:WWW.OLDTOWNACTORSSTUDIO.NET.
