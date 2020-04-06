I want to say that I don’t think that the Bill that Governor Little is signing should not be reported or stated as an Anti-Transgender bill. It needs to be reported or stated as a Women’s Equal Rights in Athletics’ bill. This is not a shot at Transgenders this is a bill to create an Equal playing field for Women. How did this get twisted for a political agenda? This is about letting women compete against women in an equal race whether it is in running, swimming, sports or any other physical activity. We are losing sight of what this is truly about and it is about Women Rights. They are taking away Women’s Rights by allowing biological men to compete. These Transgenders are breaking records because they are not biologically women and they are taking the records of biological women away from their top ranks. That is unfair. If we have to make everything equal then nothing is equal. We have separate sports to allow women to excel without being compared to male biology, throughout history we have separate the male and female sports because of this biology. Why are we now changing this not giving our biologically women their rights to succeed. To me we are losing our rights as women to men once again. I support this bill so that our biologically born female athletes have a fair chance of showing what women can do in sports.
Amy Wolfe,
Pocatello