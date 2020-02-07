“We the People” have lost our established justice, due to a partisan Senate, ruled by party power that adheres to rules of “chaos” rather than domestic Tranquility, substituted principles identified with authoritarian dictators and Russia rather than to continue to “provide for the common defense” of the everyday American, exchanged our established democracy and promoted “Hate” rather than defend the general Welfare of our Country while substituting public “Fear” rather than securing the “Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity”. We have quite possibly watched the “only trial in history of its kind, to be bastardized without any witnesses or evidence for a defense”, and it was in a Presidential Impeachment trial. As the current President retained most of the significant firsthand information from his appointed department heads, ignoring all legal subpoenas (thus diminishing our Judicial system), while wielding the absurd defense that he’s unable to be tried for any crimes due to his station as President, or has he finally been ratified as “King” by the GOP. As he continues to dismantle the Republican party and replace it with Communistic style defenses, harboring Putin’s’ own collusion blatantly for all the world to see and his obstruction of Congress remaining in the foreground, as the GOP Senate hands a corrupt President, the United States of America on a platter, minus ANY pieces of silver, yet to be identified. What’s happened to the once admired political party of conservative, religious right, followers of the Constitution? It seems that after holding a televised, illegal trial in the Senate, it should be required that all those Republican State Senators to be impeached as well, for not adhering to their sworn oaths of impartiality, and on counts of handing our country of freedoms to a corrupt dictator, his paid lawyers and smiling their way into the history books backed by still possibly hidden Russian financing for his continued party politics. Can the voting public get the chance to vote unimpeded? Without having our votes dismissed as the Presidential Impeachment trial has been brushed under a carpet of mediocrity by blatant political corruption. We still have a chance to raise America out of “Swamp Trump” and elect a real president who has ethics, virtue, and morals and speaks the truth standing in front of the American public, and without telling lies or spreading “Fake News”. A president (man or woman), striving for the betterment of our country in front of the whole world, renewing and saving the American Constitution as well as our established freedoms that we’ve fought and many have died to protect for over two hundred years. WE’RE AMERICANS, and we’ll take back our country from this sudden perversion of political contempt and vote them out of office. Then uncover the true evils that have been attempted, completed or hidden behind so many closed doors of corruption. Your children’s freedoms and all of ours hang in the balance of those attainable goals for the future, “Truth, Life, Liberty and Equal Rights for Humanity”.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello