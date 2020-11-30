Ok people...I’ve had it...just read the article in the Idaho State Journal about a group of people protesting in front of the Boise Mayor’s home. My god people...talk about white privilege! One man shouted “My daughter's’ ballet recital has been canceled” A woman shouted “snitches get stitches”.
The group obviously felt protected and safe enough to ‘protest’ in a local neighborhood and make snide threats to anyone who wants to protect themselves and others by wearing mask in public! How would this ‘protest’ have played out if the group was comprised of people of color...especially Black Americans!!! Get a grip and be thankful you have ‘white privilege’ on your side!!!
Vicki Watson,
Pocatello