In response to our local trump adorers who so faithfully defended his overt perverted reality, donald trump was, and has always been, the self-absorbed, corrupt and incompetent sociopath he revealed to the nation and the world on Jan. 6. Those of us who'd been exposed to his antics and misgivings over the past 50 years are hardly surprised. While his business associates, family members and the general population of his native New York scoffed at the folly of his candidacy, the unwitting remainder of much of the nation's 'heartland' believed otherwise. With little or no knowledge of the charlatan's past business exploits, his failed ventures in the fields of a private college, winery, multiple casinos, the fashion industry and real estate, these idolizing partisans fell victim to his cagey and salacious 'schpeel ' which had served him so well previously. It clearly appears now that all of those unfair assaults and criticisms of his character and aspirations were not merely political attacks of his personal style but a valid and legitimate insight into the nature of a dangerous threat to our way of life. Some may learn from their past mistakes. Let's hope our local patrons of this charade are among them.
George Deeb,
Pocatello