Many years ago I taught at Tyhee Elementary School. My first principal didn't realize the treasure the Indian (Native American) students were to the school. My second principal was George Mickelsen who observed that the school received monies derived by students and farmers who were associated with the Shoshone-Bannock Indian lands. He realized it would be a good thing to use these monies to promote the Indian students and their culture with a school Indian festival. Students, faculty, and parents learned of their culture by observation and participation. The pride of the Indian students of their own culture shown in their eyes and countenances.
What a shame Ms. De Luna was ashamed of the Pocatello Indians. She could have promoted pride and understanding in a culture, too.
Cheryl Wyrouck Olsen,
PHS Class of '65,
Pingree, Idaho