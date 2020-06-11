My house’s assessed value has gone up 35% over two years. How many of you believed the lies our city officials told us stating the levy rate would probably negate any gain in taxes? All I can say is that the elected city and county officials might want get serious about zero based budgeting. Do these same officials realize any raise in taxes might mean a corresponding amount of money not available to spend at city or county businesses? I am retired so when my taxes increase an unconscionable amount, I will balance my budget by not spending that money in town. This city has to stop treating taxpayers like the goose that laid the golden egg. I will be watching the budgeting process and I will vote tax and spend officials out of office. And where is the state with our puny homeowners’ exemption? They didn’t do anything last year. PS You renters might want to take notice. Your landlord is not going to absorb those tax increases. Your rents will rise.
Rebecca Hathaway,
Pocatello