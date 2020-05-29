Mayor Brian Blad has issued a proclamation declaring June 5th National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Pocatello. On this day we Wear Orange to honor the lives of people in America affected by gun violence and to elevate the voices of those working to prevent gun violence. It was started to honor the life of Hadiya Pendleton who was shot and killed at the age of 15. Her friends chose the color orange because it has long been worn by hunters andi others for protection. On June 5th and through the weekend Moms Demand Action for Gun Violence in America and community partners in every state will honor the more than 100 people in America shot and killed every day and the hundreds more wounded. In an average year, 255 people die by guns in Idaho which gives us the 16th highest rate of gun deaths in the US. Many of these are homicides and some are unintentional shootings. But even more disturbing is the fact that an average of 221 people in Idaho die by gun suicide every year, which means Idaho has the 4th highest rate of gun suicides in the US. Clearly gun violence ravages too many families and communities. We at Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are dedicated to working together to make our country safe for all people. Just as we work to “crush the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic so must we work to stop gun violence in order to keep our families and communities safe. The Pocatello chapter of Moms Demand Action will be hosting virtual events this year but please join us and Wear Orange on Friday June 5th. You can learn more by going to www.wearorange.org.
Terry Kaufmann,