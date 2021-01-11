"We the People of the United States". Thus begins the world's greatest format for the government of a free nation, built not on the personalities of the great men of the time, but on the premise that ordinary people are capable of governing themselves. We would do well to take these words to heart in the days ahead. While good leadership is crucial to any effort, it is a mistake to keep waiting for Donald Trump or Lin Wood or Sidney Powell or any other modern hero to suddenly rescue the country. The work of restoring and then maintaining our freedoms must be done by each of us, beginning immediately. We cannot afford to wait and see what happens between now and January 20--the enemies of freedom are not waiting, and they will not disappear. While we wait for a savior and debate our next steps, they have moved to control and limit our 1st Amendment rights and are proposing a bill to eviscerate our 2nd Amendment rights. The rest of our rights are certain to follow. It is time to act.
Regardless of who is inaugurated, there are steps we can take to fight the expansion of socialism/progressivism in this country:
1) Commit to speaking and living the truth. Conjecture leads to confusion rather than action, and lies always fail in the end.
2) Form relationships with all elected officials, and pay attention to what they are doing. They need to hear from us often. If an unConstitutional bill is proposed, we need to write and call to insist they oppose it. If a bill is proposed that advances the cause of Liberty, we need to write and call to insist they support it. If they do what is right, we need to thank them. If they refuse to stand for the Constitution, we need to vote them out. This will require work, and probably a lot of it. We owe it to our children to make this effort.
3) Run for office. Many of our elected officials have forgotten their mission and need to be replaced. Again, this requires work, money, and time--both from the candidate and from those who want freedom upheld.
4) Boycott businesses and platforms that support progressivism. Yes, it's inconvenient and will take time, but living under socialism is more inconvenient and probably more time-consuming.
5) Pressure our state legislature to do the following:
-strengthen 2nd Amendment protections (see ISAA)
-adopt the election security steps outlined by the Citizen's Committee for Election Integrity
-take steps to ensure that no branch of government can close itself indefinitely, or be closed by any other branch
6) Take ownership of the education of our children. Those who teach the next generation determine the course of the country.
7) Have backup plans for everything: protection, communication, basic needs. We are in the midst of an ideological war, and the physical consequences may become as real as the cyber consequences have been.
"All that is needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing."
Karyn Simmons,
Pocatello