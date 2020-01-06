Seasons greetings as we embark on a new decade. Today, as I began writing, it is after the winter solstice, and the days are getting longer. Christmas has flown by again, I hope all were warm and fed. News Years hits and it ends our reign as teens, basically the whole world got to be teens once more. Like the 1913-19 and the time before the 1813-1819, another great time in human civilization. All turned 20, 1820, 1920 and took it in stride. But this time it is 2020, yes 2020.
Kind of coincidental it relates to a number, and that number relates to normal good vision, no correction needed. Some say it relates to clarity, to have a metaphoric 2020 vision on life and the world as we know it. It is a good thing. 2020 is a basic Zen moment, when one contemplates the past, contemplates the future, all the while looking for this moment of clarity. Total Zen, detachment away from all distractions, one thought, calmness, and being here now. Ah, 2020. So thanks to NASA who took Copernicus and Galileo literally. Nasa showed us where our planet mother earth is in this expanse of space. We should all see the clarity of this reality. All this has been going on for billions of years. The beauty of the web.com is such a current phenomena, that our children will wonder how we got here so fast.
How did we get to this in basically two hundred years, from billions in the making? From two hundred years ago, and now we are almost destroying our planet earth. We have been here billions of years in growth and development, to be snuffed out by one of it’s children in two hundred years. “Sad, so sad”, as the president says. So back to clarity, we should all understand the position of our planet, our solar system, and the great void of the universe. The whole reason is to understand how we need to change the way we live. 8 billion people have caused the mass extinction of so many creatures. There is still time to turn this around, but the clock is ticking. We need to understand climate change, climate crisis, global warming, biodiversity crisis, We need to understand humans, engineering of air, land, and water. Also the engineering of biodiversity. We can turn this around.
Okay, I am getting a bit of forlornness on this topic, so I must end with this. Planet earth has been through, oh so many changes, all web.com researchable. Earth has had heat, ice ages, cycles that have gone on for billions of years, and now it has us, as a creature it evolved. The planet made us a part of a whole biodiversity. That was pretty stable until it got out of hand. That creature polluted, extracted, mined, logged, plowed, ate, drank, and has been recorded to be a merry species. So when do we all get on the same side of this issue, we humans have devastated, land, air and sea. So get over the discussion that it is human manipulation and is caused by humans or not. Help the cause to be less of a consumer of those things that cause the problems. Nuclear disasters, chemical weapons, viruses, bugs, droughts, hurricanes, all bad news. They all take a toll. When will we understand these events and when do we become a member of the help it out club? When do we understand our free will? How do we right the wrong? Let us use clarity to answer these questions. Happy New Year 2020.
John Knapp
Pocatello