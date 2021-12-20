After 2 years of work by over 50 Idaho researchers and support by businesses across the state, the Idaho Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment has been released. It finds that ongoing changes in temperature, precipitation, and snowpack will affect every part of Idaho’s economy, from agriculture to infrastructure to human health. Not surprisingly, most of the changes coming are not good; more floods and droughts, heatwaves, wildfire risk, and decreasing water quality.
However, the report also lists many opportunities for adaptation and economic benefit, such as the increase in energy-related jobs as we transition to cleaner sources.
Anyone who cares about jobs, the economy, and healthcare, definitely cares about climate. It is not a separate issue to put somewhere down your priority list. Everything that makes up our quality of life depends on the environment that sustains us. In the past, it may have been easy to believe our human activities were the focus of all that was important. Now we realize that we also need wisdom to use our cleverness and intelligence in ways that heal the systems on which we depend.
Policies such as the Growing Climate Solutions Act, supported by Representative Simpson and Senator Crapo, recognize both the challenge and the opportunities. Though the Assessment doesn’t include policy recommendations, another way to unleash innovation and private investment in solutions at the national level is to charge fossil fuel companies for the greenhouse gas pollution that is causing all of us so much obvious harm. Congress is considering several variations of this carbon fee and dividend policy, which doesn’t increase the deficit and also encourages our trading partners to cut pollution. When the money is returned to all Americans, people are supported during the challenging conditions to come and companies are motivated to change. Let’s finally come together and work this problem.