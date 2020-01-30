In December 2017 an individual allegedly left a local watering hole in Old Town with a snoot full of alcohol. On his way home he allegedly struck a bicyclist with his vehicle. The individual was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, as this was his third offense. Since the arrest this case has dragged on through the courts for two years. A trial is scheduled for February 2020. Of course other trial dates have come and gone because motions, missed court dates and foot dragging by both the prosecutor office and the public defender's office. Bannock County Commissioner Tovey recently testified before a joint committee of the state legislature. The committee is charged with finding solutions to high taxes. Tovey was emphatic in the high cost of judicial expenditures in Bannock County. This high cost is due in my opinion to capitol cases where the alleged perpetrator is represented by public defenders as well as routine cases being unnecessarily prolonged by public defenders generating fees. Of course the Bannock prosecutor's office has abetted this process. There is no reasonable explanation for this travesty perpetrated on the citizens of Bannock County. Whether a plea to a lessor charge is in order or the defendant is trying to put off as long as possible the certain result of his actions. This one individual case is only an example of the dysfunction of both the prosecutor and public defender's office. We deserve better from our public offices. Of course judges are culpable as well.
Will Seymour,
Pocatello