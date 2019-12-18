It's not easy to stay quiet with all the political nonsense going on…..including some legislators embarrassing themselves (and their constituents) by acting like a child having a temper tantrum, &/or a bully, on national television. Seems it would be in order to include training in respect and statesmanship, along with an education on our Constitution during Orientation of our Legislators, and maybe our President?
Whatever happened to the Grand Old Party (GOP)? Fiscal Responsibility (national debt?). Protecting & defending the Constitution from tyrants & despots (?). Paid well so well that our elected leaders won't be subject to bribes (?). Honesty (?). Bipartisanship (?). Statesmanship (?). Behaving in an exemplary manner so as to serve as a role model for our children, our nation, & other nations? Supporting, maintaining and respecting the balance of power in our three branches of federal government (?).
How is it that many of our elected legislators check their brains at the door for their party? Now they're told how to think & how to vote, and they comply! Aren't they elected to do what's best for the nation, not the party or their pocketbooks? How is it that the stock market (economics) rules the president's popularity, above all else? (Greed?). Does the president's base really benefit from the stock market? Do they really benefit from the tax cut?
Conservatism(?) — yep, hard at work to rip our environment & ignore climate change, for PROFIT! Whatever happened to the idea that our President serves our nation above party & politics, or personal financial gain? Aren't Cabinet Members to be approved by the Senate, per our Constitution?
How is it that they become "acting" cabinet members, appointed solely by the president who freely "fires" them when they show signs of independent thinking (ie, not serving him above the nation)? But then again, the current president isn't Republican — he was adopted by the GOP so they could win an election. (Every now & then someone remembers that — before they default into group think). Our president isn't religious — he conveniently realized it was best to downplay that fact.
What do Pro Lifers think about our president turning his back on murder of a US resident in Saudi Arabia? (Aren’t all lives precious?) It appears the GOP has degraded itself to become the Trump Party, and that's really, really sad. "So sad. Really bad." So as not to be accused of spreading false news, ("it's a hack!") I'll quit with these words — Wake up GOP! Wake up Legislators!
Take back your party, take back your power, serve our Nation & our Constitution above all else. Return to GOP principles/platform. Make your party great again! Prospects of re-election should not guide your actions. (Fear shouldn't guide your actions).
U.S. legislators (like the president) were not intended to serve for life, but to serve our nation and Constitution well, to the best of their abilities. Then rotate out. Please review our Constitution and your Oath of Office. Yours is not to serve any individual or party, or personal ambitions, but to do what's right for our nation and all its inhabitants. Wake up!
Sondra Dunkle,
Pocatello