Well, another election and another time my husband & I have to get in the car and drive to a polling place. This is a huge waste of time, gas and resources. And now it is is getting dangerous to gather in public places due to COVID-19.
Why can't Idaho have vote by mail? I was shocked when I moved here from Washington. I hadn't voted at physical polling place in over 30 years. Early voting in Idaho is joke. You still have to get in your car and drive to the courthouse.
Absentee voting you have to apply for EVERY year at the courthouse.
I emailed a State of Idaho Elections compliance specialist about mail in voting. All she did was provide absentee ballot information. It appears the State of Idaho isn't interested in updating or improving the voting process.
Security and compliance in Washington is achieved by a ballot inside a an envelope placed in an outer envelope with the voters signature covered by a glued down flap to cover the signature. In the meantime, why can't Idaho institute permanent absentee voting for those that want it. That would be a great first step in transitioning to vote by mail.
Rebecca Hathaway,
Pocatello