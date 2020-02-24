Education dollars shouldn’t be a sensitive subject - SD25 deserves as much scrutiny as any other public entity especially in light of its budgeting increase of $21,369,259 between 2016 and 2019. Did you know nearly ½ our state’s budget is spent on public education and SD25 received a 31.07% increase in state revenue over the last 5 years? Have you noticed being “fully funded” has no defined amount? And, why for nearly 60 years have we relinquished our right to have a vote (or even a voice) in how millions are spent on large capital improvement projects within the district?
If passed, the School Plant levy provides $6,408,935 starting in FY 2022 and increases 5%/year for a total of 10 years. That’s approximately $80.6 million. It’s a ridiculous amount for taxpayers to even consider without a well communicated, defined plan in place. I am not suggesting taxpayers micromanage every expenditure nor the district be denied funding for maintenance on our aging schools. But, if we’re serious about controlling our property taxes, let’s set limits. How? Understand a few things. Plant levy terms can (1) be less than ten years; (2) be based on a smaller percentage; (3) be limited in scope (i.e limited to technology and existing maintenance only). Every time we renew the levy with broad language, we foolishly relinquish our voice for a full decade in the selection of large capital improvement projects and give the district full discretion on how much they spend (and overspend) on projects. Why should these types of decisions be left to 5+ people?
It’s true plant facility levies allow the district to “pay as you go", but taxpayers have every right to require our district to be more specific in their plans, to limit the dollar amount and to limit the term. This is an opportunity to change the status quo, restore our voice in what our taxpayer dollars are used for and lower our tax bills. Vote NO on the School Plant Facilities levy on March 10th. A failed levy vote doesn’t spell doom for SD25. They can (and will) run another levy if defeated. In the meantime, they need to hear from you. Email the district to let them know you’re done footing the bill for projects you’re given no say in.
Heather Disselkoen,
Pocatello