Another opportunity is upon us across the State of Idaho as citizens to express our civic duty and participate in voting, whether it’s local school levy or State primaries. A time when everyone can assist in the education of our youth, teaching how the “real world,” at least in Idaho, operates.
Over the years, in fact for well over a decade now, I’ve watched with interest the discussions, pleas, and rationalization of supporting one candidate versus another, or why a school levy should be supported or declined. First let me be perfectly clear, I believe strongly in education and support those who have pursued professional careers in that endeavor. For years I have voted to support, through local school levies, the State’s education system. However, years ago, whilst reading information, Op/Eds, and searching out information regarding the annual cycle of school levy voting across the State, it became apparent that, State-wide, the system in place is seriously flawed and unsustainable. More to the point, our elected officials have absolutely no desire and/or motivation to change the system. My tipping point occurred when one said elected official, when asked by a State news source on the subject of State funding of schools, simply replied, “It’s not broken, it’s working, local levies are being approved, and State officials are being re-elected.” That infuriated me!
When I learned that international corporations are being heavily subsidized by the citizens of Idaho, through tax incentives, etc. to be located here, I started wondering why? Sure, they provide jobs and potential career paths for our youth. But at what costs? Furthermore, what do they get out of it? Bloated annual executive salaries, which many of us will never earn over our entire working lives? Higher returns to stock/share holders, who likely do not even reside in Idaho? Wouldn’t you prefer to retain some of your dollars to spend locally, maybe pay your electric bill, or spend on your family during the Holidays?
We citizens need to vote our conscious and draw a line in the sand where we will not tolerate our elected officials, thumbing their noses at our State laws (constitution). It’s time to hold elected officials/politicians responsible at all levels of our government. That’s right, the local school board, city/town mayors, city councils, county commissioners, State legislatures, governor, and so on. How? By simply asking each: what have you done to address the fact that the State’s constitution is being ignored and how have you inspired the next level of government to do something about it? Have you invited those people to your meetings to demonstrate their active role in addressing this situation? Have you documented their responses in the meeting notes of record? Consider this an open letter to every elected official to describe their efforts and roles in following the highest law of the land in the State. Let’s hear about the legislation they sponsored, introduced, and co-authored to address the State’s constitutional mandate on school funding. Perhaps the States Constitution wording is too vague, nebulous, ill-defined? Or, the funding formula is askew? Opportunities to correct!
Your local school district is not alone in the quagmire. Recently in a State legislature op/ed, it was noted that 89 of Idaho’s 115 school districts currently have supplemental levies. Wow!! There is an organization named the Idaho Association of Counties (http://idcounties.org). Their endeavors include: to influence State legislative priorities. What has your local county commissioner done through that organization to address school funding complying with the State’s constitution? I know in Idaho County, as one example, there sits as a current commissioner, a former State legislator, who a person would think, has an inkling on how the legislature works. I encourage voters to inform yourselves on the subject, explore the Association of Counties website, where you can firsthand see the members, read and digest their information and draw your own conclusions.
In summary, vote your conscious on any current /upcoming school levy vote and think about the upcoming State-wide primary elections, any local elections, candidates, their roles and position on State school funding, and more importantly, their documented track records. With a State budget surplus of 1.5+ billion, schools can’t be funded? Seriously!!
Garry Seloske
Grangeville