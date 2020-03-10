Reaching out to every American, no matter where they live or work, the U.S. Postal Service could be used to a convenient vote by mail system for qualified voters. Not everyone has internet service as one might believe.
Ballots could be sent to voters to be studied at home and then be mailed or taken back to the polling centers, if they wish.
Vote by mail is currently being used in Washington and Oregon with a higher participation than the traditional voting method. I have personally spoke with some folks in Oregon and they said that they very much prefer voting by mail because of the convenience.
Let’s at least try voting by mail to see if it works in Idaho or not.
John Paige,
Pocatello