We have celebrated the birth of Jesus who was called the Prince of Peace; he was killed. Gandhi, a peaceful protestor, is remembered all over the world; he was assassinated. We recently acknowledged the life of Martin Luther King; he was also, assassinated. On Jan. 6 our home, our Capitol was attacked. I think all would agree we should put into action what we have said in our Constitution.
More than 150 years ago Frederick Douglas said that there would be no peace until the Black people, another word was used back then, themselves, rose up to reject lack of equality Many were disappointed with the unrealized promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and the results of a long fought Civil War. The Civil rights movement ended with an amendment being passed but still equality did not come.
On January 16th I was part of an NAACP program that celebrated the life of Martin Luther King. Dr. Yizar presented a comparison and contrast of the Civil Rights movement of the sixties with the Black Lives Matter of today. The non-violent action of the sixties awakened our country but changed little. Last summer the peaceful demonstration by Black Lives Matter was met with the military and gas. Systemic racism races on.
I believe the African American and all people of color found the way to rise up, their voices heard. The results of the Arizona and Georgia elections prove this. They do not have to be violent as we have seen the white supremacists have done. They have found the truth of Democracy, VOTE!
Our job is to make sure that voting is not blocked and join those people and organizations who are working for equality. There are many local groups who need help: NAACP, Portneuf Interfaith, Too Great For Hate, Peace Club, Halo Hispanic Awareness Club, and ISU Native American Student Services, The Idaho State Journal often lists volunteer opportunities. Vote and volunteer to work for justice which will lead to a rainbow of peace.
Virginia Kelly,
Pocatello