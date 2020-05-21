I watch the endless lines of people on TV, waiting to apply for unemployment money, or waiting for handouts of food from food banks, etc. I watch with disbelief. Just weeks before the scene was people lined up at supermarket checkouts with carts overflowing with goods, leaving bare shelves for everyone who came after. And I remember World Ward II, and my Minnesota home town, and my mother's two Victory Gardens.
We were all poor, but we had survived the Great Depression. And because of the gardens all around town, no one ever went hungry. That included hobos passing through, looking for work, any kind of work.
Wouldn't this be a good time for families to put gardens in again, to grow their own produce? To provide real food, not the processed stuff we're sold today. Even a small plot can hold an abundance. All you need is to invest in a few packets of seeds, and borrow equipment from your older neighbors if necessary.
Envision it: cucumbers, peppers, strawberries, corn, potatoes, lettuce, peas, cauliflower, squash, etc. Even popcorn. Plus herbs to make it all taste so good. If you prefer to grow only your favorites such as corn, peas, and squash, share your extras (and you will have plenty!) with others, and they will share theirs with you.
In fact, you'll need all the friends you can find, when harvesting time comes around! And get your children involved. Many don't know where real food comes from. It will educate and entertain them, and provide crucial Vitamin D.
Try it. It will dramatically decrease your grocery bill. And with a little extra work, you can can or freeze your surplus to get your through the winter months. Just like my mother did.
But please, please, enjoy the experience: the fresh air, the birds tweeting, the squirrels chasing each other. DO NOT TAKE ANY DEVICE WITH YOU. Focus on communing with our Mother Earth.
Donna Robbins Jordahl,
Pocatello