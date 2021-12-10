The past few years have been strained by continued Pandemic deaths, isolation and violence against humanity while trying to stave off a hostile authoritarian takeover of the existing government and a free Nation, the United States of America. We need to all step back and realize we must not start shooting anyone and it is NOT open season on humanity in America, although at times it may seem like that. Violence is never the answer for conflicting ideologies in any Nation, but it’s time to protect Americans from the fascist ideologies trying to be normalized by violent people who attack anyone with differing ideas in this country.
The majority of people in America want peace and protection for our children and all nationalities and religions we represent as free Americans. It’s time we start helping our own populations of diversity, not killing anyone. We must protect each other, deny fascism and disarm those insane and violent individuals that simply want to kill anyone that expresses differing points of view. Stop trying to change our Constitution, and limit freedoms we’ve fought and died for in too many wars. Stop trying to control women and limit them in ANY way as all of us are free to choose and make our own decisions.
Try to give a hand out in friendship and care about those less fortunate this holiday season. Avoid limiting our freedoms that have been established in a free voting democracy and help our society as a whole with new laws that help our country to remain free from dictator agendas. Truth must be allowed and expressed in all matters as that is what this country was founded on and truth in all things must be brought back into the mainstream of society and put away the guns, and bullets of violence once and for all. We’re all brothers and sisters of humanity with diverse religions and nationalities but one people, Americans for peace.