On Friday, the 13th March 2020, I had a chance to attend a graduation. The
graduate was born in Pocatello, graduated from Century High School and
attended Idaho State University. He is also an Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop
315 sponsored by Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
I am almost 75, have numerous artificial joints, wear glasses, hearing aids and
have dental implants. I start every day with a fistful of drugs and supplements
and I am a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. On my balding head is a
well-worn and tattered U.S. Coast Guard hat and my four old rusty and tarnished
medals that I earned many years ago. These four medals were my thanks from
the U.S. Government for 4 1/2 years of active service.
At the Marine Corps boot camp graduation, San Diego, California I stood two
inches taller than I had stood in the last 20 years. I snapped a proud salute as
good or better than any I had ever done. For today I saluted not just a Marine,
but I saluted a new United States Marine from our hometown, P.F.C. Aaron Stites
– “Semper Fi”.
Allan Priddy USCD Veteran – “Semper Paratus”,
Pocatello