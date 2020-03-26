On Friday, the 13th March 2020, I had a chance to attend a graduation. The

graduate was born in Pocatello, graduated from Century High School and

attended Idaho State University. He is also an Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop

315 sponsored by Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

I am almost 75, have numerous artificial joints, wear glasses, hearing aids and

have dental implants. I start every day with a fistful of drugs and supplements

and I am a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. On my balding head is a

well-worn and tattered U.S. Coast Guard hat and my four old rusty and tarnished

medals that I earned many years ago. These four medals were my thanks from

the U.S. Government for 4 1/2 years of active service.

At the Marine Corps boot camp graduation, San Diego, California I stood two

inches taller than I had stood in the last 20 years. I snapped a proud salute as

good or better than any I had ever done. For today I saluted not just a Marine,

but I saluted a new United States Marine from our hometown, P.F.C. Aaron Stites

– “Semper Fi”.

Allan Priddy USCD Veteran – “Semper Paratus”, 

Pocatello

Tags