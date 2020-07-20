When you use the U.S. Postal Service, you support the veterans who are now serving the people of America in a different kind of uniform to deliver the mail in these challenging times. Many of these veterans have families that support local businesses and have children in local schools. They support us in many different ways that benefit our communities. Let’s support them with continued employment by supporting voting by mail and using the USPS regularly. Congress can also help by providing a stimulus to keep the Postal Service financially stable that would benefit all of us.
John Paige,
Pocatello