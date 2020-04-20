I watched the Pocatello City Council meeting last week, and I was appalled at the lack of constitutional knowledge and usurpation of power displayed by council members Stevens and Ortega. In a simple Advisory Committee nomination, these two women wanted to change the entire process. The City Council is the Legislative Branch of the City. The Mayor is the Executive Branch of the City. As such, it is the duty of the Mayor to nominate. It is the duty of the Council to approve or disapprove. The demand to change in the process amounts to a usurpation of power. And a government branch that holds two or more governmental power is TYRANNY.
Norm Rademacher,
McCammon