TV Weekly (TVW), published near Detroit and trucked to 200 nationwide newspapers, including the ISJ, needs improvement.
Here is why. ION, KVUI DT 31.1, on Sparklight channel 9, should not be duplicated in the Variety grids. KPIF DT 15.1, a MeTV affiliate on Sparklight channel 15, should be in the Broadcast grids. TVW promoted the season premier of Collector’s Call on their January 12 – 18 cover, yet TVW will not add KPIF to their listings. TVW should add MeTV 15.1 (KPIF-DT1) to the TVW Cable Conversion Chart (CCC).
On the CCC, TVW should change COZI 6.3 to MOVI 6.3 (KPVI-DT3).
TVW should move GETTV up on the CCC from Variety and list it as GETTV 31.5 (KVUI-DT5). I’ve noticed that TVW likes GETTV but fails to list it in the broadcast grids.
One cannot trust the TVW Best Bets. On January 1, TVW recommended watching the 131st Rose Parade on NBC for 90 minutes. This was not the Best Bet. The best place to watch the Rose Parade is on the Hallmark Channel, which simulcasts KTLA5 Los Angeles coverage for two hours without any commercial interruptions! ABC at least airs the parade for two hours but both ABC and NBC viewers miss parts of the parade because of commercials. TVW should promote the Hallmark Channel for the Rose Parade.
TVW lists too many periods with To Be Announced (TBA) and this is not helpful. Two hours of KIDK’s CBS primetime listings on January 18 are just TBA. On January 17 I could look as far ahead as February 9 to see CBS’s primetime schedule. When TVW is printed in Michigan for all readers everywhere, it cannot be as up to date. Years ago, TV Guide printed their regional editions closer to their distribution areas and then was more accurate.
I could point out more problems. I have been interested in TV listings since my youth. Increasingly, I see why people use online TV listings like TitanTV to get their TV listings.
Again, TVW needs to improve their weekly TV booklet.
Albert L. Gius,
Pocatello