This letter may seem like I am anti-Republican, but in reality I am no such thing. I come from a long line of Republicans and consider myself a "common sense" Republican. However, the recent article in the Tuesday January 4th edition of the ISJ produces some consternation in my mind. . The GOP central committee proposed resolution 2022-8 that is being considered for approval at the upcoming winter meeting is antithetical to the "one person, one vote" ideology. The purpose of any primary or general election is for the voters to select the best candidate, not a group of party elitists. Passage of this proposal infringes on the constitutional right of any individual to file and run for public office regardless of his or her wealth and social status. It perpetuates and encourages cronyism and favoritism over the quality of character of possible candidates.
Current party bylaws , if I understand them correctly, state that any county or state Republican party committee does not endorse or promote any single candidate financially or otherwise, until after the primary election is completed. That makes more sense to me than gerrymandering not only the legislative districts but the primary ballot as well just to avoid possible infiltration of artificial Republican candidates. To the party leadership, I respectfully ask you to trust the voters, trust your registered Republicans to choose the best candidate and then accept and adjust to the possible consequences. Trust your party platforms to shine the light on the best candidate.
This proposal has been described by some editorial submissions as a "power grab" by a despotic party leadership in fear of the current progressive movement in state level government. But I suggest again, let true democracy work, let the individual voter speak in the form of their choice at the ballot box. Power is best in the hands of the individual, something we should have learned from the history of political machines such as the now defunct, disbanded Tammany Hall.